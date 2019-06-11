ELECTION 2019: City Council District 1 voting is closer than you think, so it’s update time

Just a little over five weeks remain until ballots go out for the primary election. That voting for the August 6th primary election will, among other things, determine which two of the three candidates for City Council District 1 (West Seattle/South Park) move on to the November general election. If you’re just starting to pay attention, incumbent Lisa Herbold is running for a second term, challenged by lawyer/entrepreneur Phil Tavel – who finished third in the 2015 primary – and former SPD lieutenant Brendan Kolding. All three are West Seattleites. A few notes:

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS’ ENDORSEMENT MEETING: Members of our area’s biggest political organization, the 34th District Democrats, are scheduled to make endorsements at tomorrow night’s monthly meeting (7 pm following 6:30 pm social time, The Hall at Fauntleroy, 9131 California SW). The process and rules (as well as the full list of offices they’ll be endorsing for) are in the 34th DDs’ June newsletter (PDF). The group has already had two D-1 council candidate forums, both of which we covered, including video: April 10th and April 23rd.

DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT COUNCIL: Kolding and Herbold are scheduled to talk with the DNDC next week, 7 pm Wednesday, June 19th, at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW, all welcome). Tavel appeared last month; here’s our coverage, with video.

MORGAN JUNCTION COMMUNITY FESTIVAL: At least two of the three candidates plan to campaign at the June 22nd festival; the latest list of booths includes the Tavel and Kolding campaigns.

CAMPAIGN $: While the only numbers that ultimately matter are the vote totals, we’ll be checking in from time to time on other campaign-related stats. Today: The fundraising. You can explore candidates’ contributions, expenditures, and more via the state Public Disclosure Commission website. Here’s the latest on what each campaign reports bringing in:

Herbold – $71,832

Kolding – $57,565

Tavel – $23,388

The largest expenditures reported by Herbold and Tavel are for campaign consulting; for Kolding, website development/maintenance.