DEVELOPMENT: Official notice of next Design Review Board meeting for 4747 California SW

One month ago, we noted that a July 18th Southwest Design Review Board meeting was penciled in for the mixed-use project at 4747 California SW. Now, the meeting is finalized, and the city has sent the official notice (PDF). So if you’re interested in what might be the final public review for the project – described as 7 stories, 74 apartments, 45 offstreet-parking spaces, plus the future home of Husky Deli – plan to be at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon) at 6:30 pm Thursday, July 18th. (That’s almost exactly a year after the project’s first review.) The new design proposal isn’t out yet but at some point before the meeting it should turn up here.