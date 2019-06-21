West Seattle, Washington

21 Friday

DEVELOPMENT: New proposal for forfeited-after-raid South Delridge site

June 21, 2019 1:51 pm
2 COMMENTS
(WSB photo, July 2015)

Last November, we reported that 9200 16th SW was listed for sale. It’s the site raided in 2015 because of an illegal marijuana-selling operation; the sale was ordered as part of a settlement. Though no sale is final yet – it’s listed publicly as “pending feasibility” – there’s an early-stage redevelopment proposal in city files. The roughed-out site plan for the 12,900-square-foot parcel proposes a 5-story mixed-use building with an unspecified number of apartments, plus 1,800 square feet of “retail” space and 24 offstreet parking spaces. Again, this is very early-stage, so no reviews or comment periods are scheduled yet.

2 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: New proposal for forfeited-after-raid South Delridge site"

  • D June 21, 2019 (2:09 pm)
    Reply

    Gosh golly!!! Sell some weed and be forced to sell your land.  Why not do the same thing to companies that pollute the city with dumping dangerous chemicals and noise pollution? Seems like a better way to kick people out…

    • WSB June 21, 2019 (2:59 pm)
      Reply

      The case was a little more complicated than that. Also, as noted in our previous report (linked above), the owner still gets to keep part of the sale proceeds.

