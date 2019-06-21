CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: 2 charges against man accused of threats on WSHS campus

Earlier this week, we reported on the arrest of a man who allegedly threatened to shoot someone at West Seattle High School. 30-year-old Rodney D. Kearney is now charged with two misdemeanors, harassment and criminal trespassing. We first learned of his arrest via a forwarded email announcement sent to WSHS families Tuesday night, and obtained the police report Wednesday. It alleged that Kearney tried to get into the locked school gym, claimed to be a student, then threatened to go get a gun and come back and shoot someone. Police found him, unarmed, a short distance south of the campus. Kearney remains in jail, in lieu of $10,000 bail. As we reported on Tuesday, he spent six months in jail last year for hitting a Metro driver in the face; looking further into his record, Kearney was charged in 2016 with threatening to shoot people at a downtown drugstore, though no gun was seen or found. He was sent to Western State Hospital while that case was making its way through the system. The charge eventually was dismissed. His next hearing in the current case is scheduled for July 1st.