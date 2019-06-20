COUNTDOWN: The food you’ll find at Morgan Junction Community Festival on Saturday

(WSB June 2018 photo, Thriftway barbecue on festival day)

Now just two days until this year’s Morgan Junction Community Festival, 10 am-4 pm Saturday (June 22nd) in and around Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW). Today’s preview – the food! From festival organizers:

Food vendors will be located in the Beveridge Place Pub parking lot, on Beveridge Place, and in the vendor area from 10:00 to 4:00.

Very exciting and first time for the festival, four local Food Innovation Network (FIN) entrepreneurs will offer their diverse menus. FIN runs a business “incubator” which enables these entrepreneurs by launching and growing their businesses through its outreach efforts – e.g., placing them at area farmers markets and other venues such as community events and neighborhood festivals. Visit FIN’s website at https://foodinnovationnetwork.org to find out more about the full scope of its activities.

The four vendors participating in the festival are East&West Catering, providing African-inspired samosas, kabobs, and spicy red rice; Boujee Food&Things, featuring soul-food desserts and sandwiches; Mama Tila, preparing authentic Mexican dishes; and Monique’s Hot Kitchen, whose items may include Kenyan roasted corn, fried potatoes, and mendazi (African donuts). Each of these food vendors are highlighted at FIN’s news-stories site at https://foodinnovationnetwork.org/news-stories/

Two food trucks will be at the festival. Tabassum features authentic Central Asian street food, including savory meat and vegetarian hand pies and two types of salads, and popular West Seattle truck Thai-U-Up offers its full complement of Thai dishes.

If you’re looking for that special dessert, Blue Bird Ice Cream, Unsweetened Tooth, and Dolcetta Sweets will have booths in the vendor area behind Zeeks and Whisky West.

And last but not least, West Seattle Thriftway will be grilling burgers from 11:00 am to approximately 3:00 pm in front of the store as a fundraiser to benefit the festival (suggested donation $7 for burger, chips, and a soft drink) as they have so generously done year after year.