COUNTDOWN: 9 days until creativity reigns @ Morgan Junction Community Festival

With nine days to go until this year’s Morgan Junction Community Festival (10 am-4 pm Saturday, June 22nd), it’s time to rev up the previews. First, a longtime hallmark of the free festival – chances to get creative. Here are some of the highlights, as announced by organizers:

New! Art Zone specifically created for tweens, made possible by a SPARKS Department of Neighborhoods grant.

For the past 12 years, the Festival has offered arts and crafts activities geared to younger children with around 100 children participating each year. The festival committee explored expanding art activities to appeal to middle-school kids and applied for and received the grant, which will pay for the art materials and art zone setup.

K-8 art teacher Dani Myers from St. Francis of Assisi School in Burien has designed a program of six fun art projects and encourages all tweens and teens to participate. These projects are: paint pouring, a mesmerizing technique that creates designs as you pour specialized paint on a surface to create beautiful colors and designs; watercolor painting, discover basic techniques to paint small landscapes and skyscapes; printmaking, make multiple copies of an image you’ve created using a simple block printing process; use plaster gauze and paint to create a simple sculpture; and create a work of art you can play with too with fluffy colorful slime. And the best news is, no prior art experience is necessary, just get involved and have fun!

Also:

The arts and craft zone with projects for younger children starts at 10:00 and continues until 4:00.

The Spatter of Morgan starts at 1:15 and wraps up at 2:30 in the park expansion area. Festivalgoers can blast away with pressurized water toys filled with paint to create a colorful, chaotic “mural.”