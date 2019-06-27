COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks until the start of Summer Concerts at Hiawatha 2019

(WSB photo from August 2018)

Before the day gets busier, one more reminder/preview … we are now three weeks away from the start of this year’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series. For a decade, the Admiral Neighborhood Association has presented this series of six free Thursday night outdoor concert, on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center (off Walnut south of Lander). This year’s lineup was rolled out in phases, starting at March’s ANA meeting (WSB coverage here). In its entirety:

July 18 – SWAY WILD featuring Mandy Fer & Dave McGraw

July 25 – THE NOT-ITS

August 1st – ALEC SHAW

August 8th – RANGER AND THE REARRANGERS

August 15th – THE HIGHSTEPPERS

August 22nd – CASPAR BABYPANTS

(For more info on the performers, see the ANA website.) All concerts start at 6:30 and run till about 8 pm. Bring your own chair/blanket for seating. In case of rain, the concert will usually just move into the Hiawatha gym, but check here for updates. (WSB has been a series co-sponsor since the start.)