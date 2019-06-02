West Seattle, Washington

02 Sunday

74℉

CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS student-athlete Emma Foulk signs

June 2, 2019 2:39 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

Congratulations to West Seattle High School senior Emma Foulk, coming off a historic season for the girls’ soccer team, for signing with Whitworth University. WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson shared the update and photos:

Emma is a two-time First Team All-Sound Division award-winner and was a key contributor to two Sound Division Team Titles. As a senior captain, she helped lead West Seattle to their first-ever WIAA 3A Girls State Soccer Appearance.

She is the 13th Student Athlete from the 2019 West Seattle HS class to commit to a College or University.

Emma plans to major in math.

Share This

No Replies to "CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS student-athlete Emma Foulk signs"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.