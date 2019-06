While we’ve only been covering the high-school commencement ceremonies (Seattle Lutheran HS here, Chief Sealth International HS here, West Seattle HS here), we know hundreds of eighth-graders are celebrating this month too!

WSB contributor Jason Grotelueschen sends along photos from this past week’s Hope Lutheran School ceremony – above, the graduates’ group shot by Sally Heit; below, Jason’s photos from inside and outside:

This year, Jason reports, HLS graduated twenty 8th graders.