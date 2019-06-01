CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS alum Nicole Roed gets All-America honors in water polo

The report and photo are from proud mom Cori Roed:

Nicole Roed (Chief Sealth ’15) just graduated with a degree in exercise science from Cal Lutheran University and was named 1st Team All-American for Water Polo 2019.

So far this summer, Cori adds, Nicole is “currently coaching swim and water polo at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club and looking for a job in the sports sciences.”

She is now a three-time All-American! She helped lead her team to its first national-championship tournament appearance in a decade.