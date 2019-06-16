CONGRATULATIONS! Alki authors win award

(Photo by Janice Yi)

Markus Taylor shares the photo and report:

Two West Seattle authors have won a 2019 IPPY (Independent Publisher Book Award) for their erotic romance novel Pop Secrets. Markus Taylor and his silent writing partner live on Alki, along with the book’s female protagonist. Markus accepted the award in New York City on May 28th at the Copacabana in Times Square. The writing combination of a gay male and a straight female worked remarkably well for the genre.

Pop Secrets synopsis:

A fast-paced, edgy escape into a secret world of sexual temptation and liberation. Thirty-year-old Jackie Notter has had enough of men. After a disastrous marriage, Jackie has a chance encounter with pop sensation Brixton Webber. For the first time in her life she finally experiences true pleasure. Jackie wants more and Brixton is happy to deliver. What begins as wild sex turns into a torrid love affair. But they live in completely different worlds, and their age difference complicates matters. How far will Brixton’s disapproving manager go to keep them apart? Will Jackie’s interloping “was-band” ruin everything? Is Brixton willing to alienate his young and adoring fans for the sake of love, or will Jackie remain his Pop Secret?