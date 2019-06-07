BIZNOTE: What The Shack Coffeehouse wants you to know as road work continues

Yes, the Luna Park businesses are open, even as the SDOT repaving-and-more project continues right out front. But they need your support to stay open. We heard this week from a team member at The Shack Coffeehouse (2920 SW Avalon Way) who asked if we could remind you of that. Since we’ve already mentioned it multiple times, we asked, what more do you want people to know? The reply included a reminder that new owners have been rebuilding the business since taking over two years ago, adding, “There isn’t a cooler spot in West Seattle in my opinion. This place is quirky, used, cozy, old and has such a RICH history in West Seattle.” But that’s in danger right now:

Construction commenced in Front of The Shack/Luna Park on 5/17. We immediately experienced a 30% drop in transaction volume on Saturday May 18th (as soon as the signs and barriers went up); this increased to 40% on Sat 5/25 and 50% on Saturday 6/1 – this is a material loss of sales that the business cannot absorb. It isn’t just a small hit – it’s a death sentence to The Shack if it continues at current levels. After experiencing such great growth in both sales and transactions over this past year, sales and transactions are back down to what they were when they first took over The Shack over a year ago in what seems to be overnight. The hurt is real, and it is not sustainable. The Shack, the owners and its employees are at an impasse. We’re cutting service hours back to 7-Noon, opening up our pre-order text line “Hangryline” to everyone who wants to order in advance, and we’ve got a pickup space reserved. We hope that once construction is complete that we’ll be back to normal and back on an upward trajectory, but that is unknown. We need the support of the community! Stop in with your friends and family, grab some breakfast or lunch. Text in your coffee order and swing by and grab it! None of us will really know the full impact of the NEW Avalon design, until it’s complete. Let’s just hope we can make it until then.

As our photo, taken this morning, shows, the parking area on the SW Orleans street end between The Shack and Luna Park Café/Avalon Glassworks next door remains open; our photographers reported the crew was very helpful in making sure he got through. There’s also parking under the bridge, a short walk away.

P.S. So how long will work continue in that specific area? We asked the SDOT project team. “Work on the west side of SW Avalon Way in front of Luna Park is substantially complete. Our remaining work includes top paving and other miscellaneous activities, which will take place later this year for most of SW Avalon Way. Currently, we are completing sidewalks and base repairs on the east side of SW Avalon Way across from Luna Park. We anticipate this work wrapping up by the end of June. We will then continue to work in Zone 1, south and north of the Luna Park area through July. While work will not be directly in front of Luna Park, traffic control will remain throughout Zone 1. We anticipate opening parking as feasible as we move throughout the Zone.”