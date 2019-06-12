BIZNOTE: West Seattle Coworking celebrates 2 years, with a gift for you

Congratulations to West Seattle Coworking (6040 California SW; WSB sponsor), announcing its second anniversary, with a gift for you:

To our loving West Seattle Community:

Thank you! We are happy to have made it 2 years (and counting). For those who don’t know us, we are a West Seattle family with four kids. We live, shop and work in West Seattle. Most of the money we make gets spent back in the community. We offer a shared office space in the heart of the Morgan Junction.

At West Seattle Coworking, a remote/solo worker can find private desks, a meeting space, phone rooms and access to all sorts of office equipment on a 24/7 basis. We are a great resource for those who work from home and need a bit more than what a coffee shop can offer. To celebrate our second anniversary, and say thank you, we are offering a promo of $49 for one week of coworking. Call us for info and to reserve your spot @ 206.531.0557 or email westseattlecoworking@gmail.com. Again, thank you from the West Seattle Coworking family.

Crystal and Rosario