BIZNOTE: Thunder Road Guitars, The Bass Shop get ready to move

Back in April, Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (both WSB sponsors) announced their plan to switch Junctions, saying goodbye to 4736 California SW and hello to 6400 California SW. Now they’ve set the West Seattle Junction closing date: “We will be closing our current storefront on Saturday, June 15th,and will be re-opening in our new location at 6400 California Ave SW at the end of the month (date still TBD).” That date is expected to be announced “in the next week or so.”