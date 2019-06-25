BIZNOTE: Pecado Bueno sets West Seattle Junction closing date

Two weeks ago, we reported that a restaurant/bar called Lady Jaye would be taking over the West Seattle Junction space that’s been home to Pecado Bueno for six years. Tonight, we have word of PB’s closing date. The company’s marketing director Tim Larson tells WSB that this Sunday, June 30th, will be the final day of operation at 4523 California SW. He adds, “No news yet on a new location. All our team there will be transferring to other locations.”