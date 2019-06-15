BIZNOTE: Final day before big move for Thunder Road Guitars, The Bass Shop

Two more hours until Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (WSB sponsors) close in The Junction (4736 California SW) and prepare to move to Morgan Junction (6400 California SW). Above, we found Thunder Road proprietor Frank working on the windows in the new spot; below, Jef and Chad were at The Bass Shop getting the bass cases together to start taking instruments off the wall:

Closing time tonight: 6 pm. The shops hope to announce the reopening date soon, aiming for the end of the month.