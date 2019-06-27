AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Holiday break, and what else is next

SDOT says the crews working on the Avalon/35th project will take a four-day holiday weekend. Here’s what else is ahead:

Crews will not be working July 4 or 5 for the holiday but please expect traffic control to remain in place so crews can resume work on Monday, July 8. Next week crews will continue to work in the following locations:

· Zone A: We are continuing work on the west side of SW Avalon Way between SW Charlestown St and SW Andover St, including:

· Water utility work at SW Charlestown St

· Demolishing the west side of SW Avalon Way south of SW Charlestown St to south of SW Andover St in order to repair the road base

· New curb ramps on the west side of SW Avalon Way/SW Harbor St at SW Spokane St. Pedestrian detours will be in place for this work. People walking can cross at our new curb ramp at SW Orleans St. After work hours, a protected pedestrian path will route pedestrians around construction on the west side of SW Avalon Way.

· SW Bradford St and SW Andover St are closed to SW Avalon Way to excavate and rebuild the road base

· Zone E: We are continuing work on the new water main and drainage utilities on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St, including:

· Excavating for a new water service pipe on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Snoqualmie St

· Storm drain work at SW Oregon St and SW Snoqualmie St

Things we’ve heard from the community

Each week, we’ll plan to address a few common questions we’ve heard from your neighbors.

When will work in Zone A be completed?

At this time, work in Zone A (SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to SW Yancy St) is scheduled to be complete in mid to late August.

Where will you begin work once Zone A is completed?

Once we complete work in Zone A, we anticipate beginning work on SW Avalon Way from SW Genesee St to 35th Ave SW (Zone C). Work in Zone C will begin as soon as mid to late August.