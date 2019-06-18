About the West Seattle High School incident that led to a letter home today

We asked police tonight about the incident that led to this email to West Seattle High School families from principal Brian Vance:

As summer approaches, we continue to focus on instruction, a safe and secure school, and timely communications to families.

I want to share information regarding an incident that affected our school community. We are sending you this letter to update you on the facts and to assure you that we are doing everything we can to support our students, and that all students are safe.

This afternoon, school staff were alerted to a stranger on campus who threatened a student and then left campus. Following district protocols, students immediately reported the incident to security staff and the Seattle Police Department was called. SPD was able to find the suspect off campus and take him into custody.

We are very proud of how our students and families responded to this incident and reported their concerns appropriately. I continue to ask for your partnership in reminding your students about safe and appropriate conduct. If students hear about any potentially inappropriate or dangerous behaviors, please have them contact a staff member immediately. Reporting is a responsibility when someone is hurt, in danger or in an unsafe situation.

Please be assured that the safety and security of our students is a top priority. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.