UPDATE: About the helicopter search

June 14, 2019 10:11 pm
10:11 PM: Guardian One has been helping with a police search just north of The Triangle. One person is reported to be in custody but we don’t yet know what led to the search.

10:40 PM: Still trying to find officer(s) on the ground to ask. We’ve found police cars but no officers in sight.

10:45 PM: Talked to an officer. He said this was called in as an attempted burglary. (When we first heard radio exchanges, police were pursuing a suspect through yards, then took someone into custody.)

8 Replies to "UPDATE: About the helicopter search"

  • Jessica June 14, 2019 (10:29 pm)
    Reply

    What crime ha brought the helicopter out? Please state more. 

    • WSB June 14, 2019 (10:34 pm)
      Reply

      Don’t know. If I did, I’d have included it from the start. My co-publisher is in the area looking for police on the ground so we can ask them; so far he’s found two cars but the officers are nowhere in sight.

  • MJo June 14, 2019 (10:40 pm)
    Reply

    There was lots of activity in the alley between 37th and 38th at Genesee. Multiple police cars went down the alley and a firetruck stopped on Genesee, and it looked like medics walked down that way. Fire truck left about 10 minutes ago.

  • Brisa June 14, 2019 (10:40 pm)
    Reply

    My partner and I were walking on 40th southbound towards Alaska when we saw a police car driving slow no sirens on clearly looking for somebody or something

  • DRW June 14, 2019 (10:44 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you WSB! 

  • WS Res June 14, 2019 (10:45 pm)
    Reply

    We saw it flying over our area as we were walking the dog about 30 minutes ago. The dog seemed really interested in something around the side of the abandoned daycare facing 30th and I made a joke that maybe someone was hiding out from the police over there. I didn’t think there was an actual search going on! Thanks for the info.

  • MJo June 14, 2019 (10:46 pm)
    Reply

    There was lots activity in the alley between 37th and 38th at Genesee. Police cars went down that way and a fire truck was at 38th and Genesee. It looked like medics walked down that way. Truck left about 15 minutes ago. Seems to have quieted down.

  • WSB June 14, 2019 (10:49 pm)
    Reply

    It was called in as an attempted burglary, per the officer we finally found. Added above. And now, coincidentally, I’m returning to finishing the story about the SW Precinct commander’s Chamber of Commerce Q&A yesterday …

