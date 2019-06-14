UPDATE: About the helicopter search

10:11 PM: Guardian One has been helping with a police search just north of The Triangle. One person is reported to be in custody but we don’t yet know what led to the search.

10:40 PM: Still trying to find officer(s) on the ground to ask. We’ve found police cars but no officers in sight.

10:45 PM: Talked to an officer. He said this was called in as an attempted burglary. (When we first heard radio exchanges, police were pursuing a suspect through yards, then took someone into custody.)