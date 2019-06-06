6 for your West Seattle Monday!

(Sunday photo by Jim Borrow, who writes, “Saw this Great Blue Heron in the top of a 50-60 ft. Atlas Cedar”)

What’s ahead for the rest of your final Monday of spring:

LOW-LOW TIDE: Another one today, with visits by Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists, now through 1 pm today at Constellation and Lincoln Parks. (Today’s lowest tide is -2.4 feet at 11:38 am)

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: We list mobile blood drives in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar when we find advance word of them, and here’s another: 11:30 am-5:30 pm today at Admiral Safeway. Open to the public if you can donate, but note that it’ll be closed for a break 1:30-2:30 pm. (2622 California SW)

AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s title is “Mudbound” by Hillary Jordan. (9010 35th SW)

EAT THE RAINBOW: Workshop and cooking demo at West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), 6:30-8 pm. Part of Pride Month at the Y. All welcome, membership not required. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

PIGEON POINT FOCUS GROUP: Residents of that neighborhood are invited to a focus group to help update the Micro-Community Policing Plan, part of a series of neighborhood-by-neighborhood conversations as previewed here. 6 pm at Southwest Precinct. (2300 SW Webster)

OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7:30 pm signups, 8 pm performances at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)