12 for your West Seattle Saturday

(Beware of baby birds! Fledgling robin barely visible in the grass, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE FOOTBALL CAMP: First West Seattle High School Football-presented camp for K-8th graders, 9 am-noon at Hiawatha Playfield. (2700 California SW)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Another round of low-low tides begins, and with it, visits by Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists, 9:30-11:30 am today at Constellation and Lincoln Parks. (Low tide is -1.7 feet at 10:23 am)

FREE SHREDDING! Got something to shred? Grab something nonperishable to donate to the White Center Food Bank and bring it to the northwest lot at Westwood Village for free shredding, sponsored by John L. Scott Westwood (WSB sponsor), 10 am-noon. (2600 SW Barton)

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS’ LAST PRE-MOVE DAY: This is the final day in The Junction for Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (WSB sponsors) before they close for their move to Morgan Junction. 10 am-6 pm. (4736 California SW)

GARAGE BOOKSTORE GRAND OPENING: 10 am-1 pm and 4 pm-8 pm, explained here. (3710 SW Barton)

COLMAN POOL: Starting today, the city-owned outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore is open 7 days a week. Here’s the session schedule. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TRY THE TIMEBANK: Orientation and more, 1-3:30 pm at High Point Library. See what the West Seattle Timebank and you can do for each other. (3411 SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE .5K: The Junction’s first-ever beer run. Or walk. Or however you choose to get from the check-in venue, The Beer Junction, to the six other participating spots! It’s sold out so his is just a reminder that if you did register, today’s the day, 1 pm-5 pm.

BLOCK PARTY AT THE WETLAND: 2-6 pm, visit this special Delridge spot for a summer celebration. (23rd SW/SW Findlay)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: 3-5 pm, talk Seattle Public Schools matters with West Seattle/South Park elected board member (also its president) Leslie Harris, Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

ALBUM SIDE SATURDAY: Vinyl madness! Explained here. All welcome. 4-8 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

STEELTOE METRONOME: West Seattle-born musician Seri Thompson‘s homecoming; Steel Metronome is playing with Tripp Rezac and Ghost Train Trio, 8 pm at Drunky Two Shoes in White Center. $6 cover. Here’s a sample of their music:

Seri explains, “I am a fourth-generation West Seattleite on both sides of my family. My father owns West Seattle Brake as did his father before him, and my great-grandfather before then. My mother was also raised in West Seattle, her grandfather was a founding member of the Alki Masonic Lodge and she and her siblings (as did their mother) grew up on Alki Beach.” So go see her in nearby WC tonight! (9655 16th SW)

AND THAT’S NOT ALL! See the full list for today/tonight/beyond on our calendar.