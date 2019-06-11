11 for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Osprey, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Much happening! Here are highlights for today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (which you can check out any time for a look at EVERYTHING coming up):

LOW-LOW TIDE: Another low-low-low tide today – -2.9 feet at 1:46 pm today. Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out again at Constellation and Lincoln Parks – today, 11:30 am-3 pm.

‘LIKE’ SCREENING: 6:30 pm at Madison Middle School, an invitation to all West Seattle families:

Madison PTSA will host a screening of the documentary, “LIKE” on Thursday, June 6th at 7 pm in the Madison MS Library. Join us at 6:30 pm for a pizza dinner and stay after the movie, for a moderated discussion with Madison Counselors. LIKE is a documentary that explores the impact of social media on our lives. Are we addicted to social media? If so what’s going on and why? … We welcome parents from all over, with children of any age, to attend this free event. LIKE is recommended for students ages 12 and up. Students are welcome to attend, accompanied by an adult.

RSVP here. (3429 45th SW)

‘THE JUNGLE BOOK’: Opening night for Lafayette Elementary‘s school play! All welcome to attend. 6:30 pm curtain at West Seattle High School. By donation – info in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

RIVERVIEW PLAYFIELD BARRIER REPLACEMENT: Second neighborhood gathering to talk about this. Meet at 6:30 pm. (12th/Holly)

JUNCTION NEIGHBORHOOD ORGANIZATION: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. Agenda centerpiece:

The Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD) will give an overview of the planning process for the 2020 West Seattle Junction Community Plan update and how you can be involved. Learn how light rail planning and community planning go hand in hand.

Also, nominations are open for new JuNO officers. All welcome. (4217 SW Oregon)

ENDOLYNE CHILDREN’S CHOIR: You’re invited to The Kenney (WSB sponsor) to see/hear the choir perform tonight, 6:30 pm. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: 7 pm at North Highline Fire District HQ, last meeting before summer break for the community council serving White Center and vicinity. Guests include 34th District State Sen. Joe Nguyen; more agenda info here. (1243 SW 112th)

BILL DAVIE: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

TWO ROUNDS OF TRIVIA: 7 and 8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. Free. Prizes. (4752 California SW)

GRADUATION: Congratulations to the Seattle Lutheran High School Class of 2019, graduating tonight in a 7:30 pm ceremony at the SLHS gym. (4100 SW Genesee)

WEST SEATTLE SOUL: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)