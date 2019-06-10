10 for your West Seattle Sunday

(Juvenile Raven, photographed in Lincoln Park by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

EXPLORE THE SHORE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: 10 am-noon, first time this season that you can explore low tide at Constellation Park (63rd SW/Beach Drive SW) or Lincoln Park (by Colman Pool) with volunteer Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists! (Low tide: -1.5 at 11 am)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, soups, flowers, plants, and more – something new every week. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

TIME TO TOSS: 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield, you’re invited to play with West Seattle Ultimate Family Frisbee. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

BENEFIT BURGERS – LUNCH AND/OR DINNER: Second day of the West Seattle Habit Burger‘s soft open. Again today, two windows, but this time as explained here. proceeds will be donated to two beneficiaries: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, the West Seattle High School volleyball program; 5-7 pm, West Seattle Food Bank. (3501 SW Avalon Way)

BIKES ‘N’ BREW RIDE: West Seattle Bike Connections invites you on a ride this afternoon:

Join West Seattle Bike Connections for a 13-mile ride through some of Seattle’s coolest neighborhoods with stops for tastings at two family-friendly breweries. We’ll be meeting next to the playground at the Delridge Community Center at 12:30 on Sunday, June 2. Safety talk and sign-in will be at 12:45. Rolling at 1:00 pm.

Full details here. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

COLMAN POOL: Another preseason weekend at West Seattle’s outdoor saltwater public pool, on the beach at Lincoln Park. Noon-7 pm; see the session-specific schedule here. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Second day of tours this year! The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary invites you to come see the historic lighthouse, 1-4 pm (last group enters at 3:45 pm). Free. (3201 Alki SW)

DRAG QUEEN STORY TIME IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH: 1:15 pm, presented by the South Park Library during the South Park Pride Picnic in Duwamish Waterway Park. All welcome! (7900 10th Ave. S.)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm at the Arrowhead Gardens community room, monthly meeting with updates on and Q&A about West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned encampment. (9200 2nd SW)

CHORANDO NA CHUVA: Brazilian music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

