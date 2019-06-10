10 for your West Seattle (and beyond) Friday

(Thursday sunset from Alki, photographed by Marc Milrod)

Wondering what’s happening? All this and more, for the rest of today/tonight:

JOB FAIR: Jobseekers ages 16-24 are invited to the Peace N The Hood Job Fair at the Steve Cox Memorial Park Log Cabin, 2:30-5 pm. (1321 SW 102nd)

LOOP THE ‘LUPE PACKET PICKUP/REGISTRATION: 4-7 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), pick up your packet for tomorrow’s Loop the ‘Lupe if you’re already registered, or sign up if you’re not! WSB is this year’s media sponsor. (2743 California SW)

ROSE TASTING: At Sound & Fog, taste six rosés for $7, 5-8 pm. (4735 40th SW)

CORNER BAR: 6 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club – as previewed here, this month’s Corner Bar gets groovy! Featured band: Robot Sunsets. (1116 SW Holden)

‘THE JUNGLE BOOK’: Second night for Lafayette Elementary‘s school play! All welcome to attend. 6:30 pm curtain at West Seattle High School. By donation – info in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: Spring finale “Out of This World!” 7 pm at Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. Program details here. Here’s a preview of the Intermediate Orchestra rehearsing “Anthem to Courage”:

Free, but donations always appreciated. (2600 SW Thistle)

THE DERELICTS: Live in-store at Easy Street Records, 7 pm. Free, all ages. (California/Alaska)

HIGHLINE BEARS: Game 2 for the semipro summer baseball team (WSB sponsor), 7:10 pm first pitch at Mel Olson Stadium in Steve Cox Memorial Park, vs. the Everett Merchants. Ticket info here. (1321 SW 102nd)

(Thursday moonset, photographed by Danny McMillin)

UNPLUGGED! Live music at Great American Diner and Bar, 9 pm. No cover. (4752 California SW)

3 BANDS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $7 cover. 21+. See who’s playing by going here. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

