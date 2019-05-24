West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Why police are at vacant apartments near Westwood Village

May 24, 2019 6:54 pm
6:54 PM: Here’s what brought all those police to the vacant-and-slated-for-redevelopment apartment site in the 2200 block of SW Barton, just southeast of Westwood Village. Police tell us at the scene that a stolen car was ditched outside the building and suspects were seen going into the building, so, with a bullhorn and K-9 team, they’ve been trying to get the suspects to come out.

7:04 PM: Our crew has since left but we’re hearing by radio that police have gone in and aren’t finding anyone, so far.

1 Reply to "UPDATE: Why police are at vacant apartments near Westwood Village"

  • Westwood May 24, 2019 (7:09 pm)
    Thanks for being on top of things as always, WSB! 

