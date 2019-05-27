What you need to know for Memorial Day 2019 in West Seattle

(WSB photo, Forest Lawn, Monday)

Good morning! We start Memorial Day with information you might find useful:

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: No traffic report today because of the holiday, but you can see local cameras here. … Metro buses are on the Sunday schedule … The West Seattle Water Taxi is on an “extended Sunday schedule” … Sound Transit Route 560 is on the Sunday schedule (as is light rail) … The Washington State Ferries Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on the regular weekday schedule.

OTHER MEMORIAL DAY NOTES: Here’s the Seattle Parks open/closed list … Schools are closed … Seattle Public Library branches are closed … Today is a U.S. Postal Service holiday … If you’re going to a Seattle neighborhood with on-street pay stations/metered parking, you won’t have to pay, because it’s a city “free parking” day.

What’s happening today:

HELP PUT UP/TAKE DOWN JUNCTION FLAGS: If you can help American Legion Post 160 put up and/or take down The Junction’s flags, meet at the northeast corner of California SW and SW Alaska just before 9 am for the morning help and 5 pm for the evening removal.

SPRAYPARK OPEN: It’s day three of the 7-day-a-week season for Highland Park Spraypark, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL, LAST DAY OF THIRD PRE-SEASON WEEKEND: Three swim sessions, noon-7 pm, at the city-run outdoor saltwater pool at Lincoln Park. See the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: The traditional service with veterans’ organizations including American Legion Post 160 and community partners is at 2 pm this afternoon at Forest Lawn Cemetery (WSB sponsor), all welcome. (6701 30th SW)

… FOLLOWED BY A BARBECUE: Again this year, after the Forest Lawn event, Post 160 invites you to a community barbecue – hamburgers and hot dogs! – at its headquarters in The Triangle, starting around 3:15 pm. All welcome. (3618 SW Alaska)

TRIVIA: End your holiday with The Skylark‘s free weekly all-ages trivia. Prizes! 7:30 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

