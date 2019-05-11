West Seattle Saturday: WSCGSD and 16 other highlights

(Seen on Elliott Bay off West Seattle, photographed by David Hutchinson)

So very much going on! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – plus a few reminders:

STAMP OUT HUNGER: Letter carriers’ annual door-to-door food drive is today. Put out a bag of nonperishable food by your mailbox (or wherever your mail is delivered) before you get going for the day.

CRANE REMOVAL: As previewed here a week ago, the tower crane at the Luna/PCC project is scheduled to be removed today, and that means an all-day street closure (as early as 4:30 am and as late as 8 pm) on California SW between SW Stevens and SW Lander.

SHRIMP FISHING: It’s open today in Elliott Bay, 7 am-1 pm, and that means Don Armeni Boat Ramp will be VERY busy, early morning until mid-afternoon. (1222 Harbor SW)

FREE FITNESS: Fit4Mom West Seattle offers a free class and fun run, 7:25/7:30 am at Alki Bathhouse, in honor of Mother’s Day weekend. (2701 Alki SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY: We’ll cover it as it happens, but if you haven’t already seen the map for the nearly 300 sales registered all over the peninsula (9 am-3 pm, with some starting earlier and some ending later) – find it here!

PANCAKES & AWARDS: The West Seattle Lions Club invites you to all-you-can-eat pancakes 8 am-11 am at the Senior Center, with scholarship awards presented at 9:30 am. $7 suggested donation. (4217 SW Oregon)

FREE SHREDDING: 10 am-noon at the Wells Fargo lot in The Junction, presented by Re/Max and Urban Key. (California/Alaska)

JUMP ROPE WITH THE NINJAS: 10 am-noon at the Salvation Army center in South Delridge:

The event is open to ANYONE who loves to jump rope. Win prizes, compete against other kids your age (or adults) learn some awesome jump rope skills or try our our double dutch teaching and skills station. West City Rope Ninjas will perform some favorite routines too! The event is a fundraiser for the team. Suggested donation amount is $15.00 and $5 for each additional competing family member.

More info in our calendar listing. (9050 16th SW)

TRACK MEET: Another big track meet at Southwest Athletic Complex – this time, middle school. 10 am start. (2801 SW Thistle)

COLMAN POOL’S FIRST DAY: Early opening for the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park! Noon-7 pm. See the schedule in the pool brochure. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

PINTS AND PONIES: 1:30-4:30 pm pony rides for kids as Seattle Beer Week festivities continue at Ounces. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

COMMUNITY TEA @ TIBBETTS: 2-4 pm at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor):

Welcome all moms, daughters, grandmas, aunts, sisters, BFFs … you are warmly invited for a lovely Afternoon Tea at Tibbetts! The day before Mothers’ Day is a wonderful opportunity to spend time with the special women in our lives. Our women’s group welcomes all to an afternoon of tea, conversation, and music, serving a broad selection of teas and delicious sweets and savories.

More info here. (3940 41st SW)

WESTSOUND REUNION: Taco truck at 6, tunes at 9, Parliament Tavern. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

INSTRUMENTS OF CHANGE: West Seattle Food Bank’s fundraising dinner and auction, 6 pm at Seattle Design Center. (5701 6th Ave. S.)

THE MAMA-LOGUES: What better way to spend Mother’s Day Eve than enjoying the newest production of this comedy about motherhood? 7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Benefit for WestSide Baby and Open Arms Perinatal Services. Ticket info’s in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

NOT DEAD YET: Local faves are on tonight’s 8 pm bill at The Skylark. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

JOHN STEPHAN BAND: 9 pm at Poggie Tavern, no cover. 21+. (4717 California SW)

AND THAT’S STILL NOT ALL! See our complete calendar here.