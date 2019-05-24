West Seattle High School students take poet’s questions to the street

The photos are from West Seattle High School world-languages teacher Joy Patman, who explains:

Spanish 4 students have been working on a poetry unit. This week and next they are focusing on the poetic contributions of el gran poeta Chileno, Pablo Neruda, by watching the movie “The Postman” and also looking at several questions included in his book, The Book of Questions. (Thursday) we took the poet’s questions to the streets surrounding wshs to share with the greater community.