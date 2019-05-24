West Seattle, Washington

25 Saturday

56℉

West Seattle High School students take poet’s questions to the street

May 24, 2019 9:05 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS culture/arts

The photos are from West Seattle High School world-languages teacher Joy Patman, who explains:

Spanish 4 students have been working on a poetry unit. This week and next they are focusing on the poetic contributions of el gran poeta Chileno, Pablo Neruda, by watching the movie “The Postman” and also looking at several questions included in his book, The Book of Questions. (Thursday) we took the poet’s questions to the streets surrounding wshs to share with the greater community.

Side note: “The Book of Questions,” published after Neruda’s death, is the all-time best-selling title for Port Townsend-based Copper Canyon Press.

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle High School students take poet's questions to the street"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.