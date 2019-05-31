West Seattle Friday: Calendar highlights, plus turkey sightings

(Thursday photo of The West Seattle Turkey by Peter Trueblood)

If you regularly check these highlight lists, you know we usually highlight bird photos – today, our spotlight bird is The West Seattle Turkey, still hanging out in what we could call southeast Admiral. As for the highlights:

LAPS WITH LOU: Starting just after 9 am on the field at Pathfinder K-8, retired PE teacher Lou Cutler is set to start his annual birthday run, one lap for every year of the age he’s about to turn – 68 this time. He is a longtime Make-A-Wish volunteer and his run is a fundraiser in which you can participate by donating here. You’re also welcome to show up and run, walk, or cheer! (1901 SW Genesee)

COUNCILMEMBER’S DISTRICT OFFICE HOURS: District 1 City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s monthly in-districtc “office hours” are 2-7 pm at South Park Community Center. Just show up – last meeting starts at 6:30 pm. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

HONK! FEST WEST: First of three nights/days for the free street-music festival, 5-9 pm in South Park. See the locations/bands here. (14th Ave. S./S. Cloverdale)

SILVERSUN PICKUPS: 6:30 pm at Easy Street Records – details here. (California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: 7 pm concert at Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium – program details in our calendar listing. Here’s featured vocalist Dr. Dawn Padula rehearsing:

Free; donations always appreciated (2600 SW Thistle)

BOBCAT BOB: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), ever-popular Bob “Bobcat Bob” Rice is back. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

SWEET, SWEET MUSIC: Concert with David Yanacek on French horn and Bronwyn Edwards on piano at Fauntleroy Church, plus dessert! 7:30 pm. Ticket info in our calendar listing. (9140 California SW)

(Thursday photo by Lauren Bissett)

