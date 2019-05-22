WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Motorcycle, bicycle in the ‘dumped/likely stolen’ file

Two reader reports of dumped-and-likely-stolen two-wheelers:

MOTORCYCLE: The photo and report are from the anonymous finder:

Recognize this motorcycle? Honda CRF-230F – This motorcycle was dumped in the Puget Ridge neighborhood around May 2nd. Presumably a stolen motorcycle since an attempt was made to camouflage it in the woods. Seems to be in good shape. Love to get it back to its owner.

It’s been reported to police. If it’s yours, we’ll connect you with the finder.

BICYCLE: This has been visible in the Lowman Beach vicinity for at least two days:

Contact us and we can connect you regarding that one too.