WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Have you seen this miniature locomotive?

A miniature steam-powered train locomotive from a Whatcom County amusement park, stolen in West Seattle, hasn’t been found yet. After readers pointed out TV reports about it, we tracked down the surveillance video and police report and contacted the locomotive’s owner at Miniature World Family Fun Center in Birch Bay:

(Photo via Miniature World Facebook page)

The half-ton locomotive was in a Morgan Junction garage, brought here because its boiler needed repairs, to be provided by a local expert. Then came the break-in early Saturday, recorded by security cameras, this one in the garage:

And this view from the alley outside:

The second stolen item is a generator; the cart was left behind. If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 2019-189418.