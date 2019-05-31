WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Driver arrested; bed stolen; shopkeeper’s warning

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

DRIVER ARRESTED: We briefly mentioned a crash that shut down a block of Delridge late Wednesday/early Thursday. SPD sent out Traffic Collision Investigation Squad detectives and we’ve finally found out why. Police tell us a driver hit an 18-year-old woman who was crossing Delridge at/near 21st. The 35-year-old man who hit her was arrested on suspicion of “impairment” and is in the King County Jail for investigation of vehicular assault. SFD tells us the victim was in “stable condition” when taken to the hospital.

STOLEN BED: This may have been an honest mistake but somebody stole Tina’s bed frame from outside her home in west Admiral (near 47th/Admiral) and it was NOT left outside as a freebie. How it wound up outside is a long story but Tina’s husband made the frame 20 years ago and it has sentimental value. She’s looking for a photo so we can add, but in the meantime, if you happened to pick it up or know of somebody who is excited they found a free bed frame … please return it.

SHOPKEEPER’S WARNING: Alair proprietor Shandon Graybeal wants to warn other store owners about a group of teenagers who harassed her late in the day Thursday and tampered with her security camera – which was, ironically enough, recorded on video:

She says two of the teenagers cornered her so she couldn’t move while another looked in the back room and cased the register, in addition to tampering with the camera. She says they were scared off when a customer emerged from an out-of-sight corner of the store. A police report has been filed – # 19-195886.