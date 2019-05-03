WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bicycle, vehicle tent stolen

Two thefts in West Seattle Crime Watch today:

STOLEN BICYCLE: Kathleen hopes you will watch for this stolen bicycle:

She left the garage open for a little while around noon today in North Delridge – and a thief quickly made off with the bike, a white Univega. We are waiting to hear back on the police-report #, so in the meantime, let us know if you see it and we will connect you.

STOLEN VEHICLE TENT: Nick reports from Seaview, “I had a Cascade Vehicle Tent (CVT) Mt Shasta tent stolen off my truck last night. My truck was parked in front of my house. If anyone sees one for sale, please let me know.” SPD incident # is 19-157402.