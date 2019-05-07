West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019: ‘Your wildest dreams come true’ this Saturday

“We asked the cats and they don’t want our stuff.”

“THE PURGE!”

“Secrets to a long and meaningful life.”

“Curious variety of objects looking for a new home.”

“Will make your wildest dreams come true.”

Reviewing the ~300 listings for this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – now just four days away! – we took notes including those memorable mentions. Now it’s all down to you, whether you’re just planning to wander over to your nearest sale(s) or planning a grand tour, north to south, east to west. The map to Saturday’s sales is your guide, explorable online, and downloadable in PDF. If you print out the latter to make your plan, please still be sure to check the online map page on sale day for last-minute cancellations/changes. Meantime, three more mini-lists –

*Sales with pottery: #3, #60, #74, #111, #192, #214

*Sales with Legos! #43, #111, #133, #146, #251

*Sales with one or more kayaks: #183, #224, #263, #291

Looking for something specific? Use the online map’s search function (explained on the map page) or use browser search to comb the PDF listings. More previews ahead!