West Seattle archer Addy Nachtrieb aiming for Team USA

(Photo: 1iOpen Productions)

A West Seattleite who’s been an outstanding archer since childhood is taking aim at a spot on the national team. The update is from Tracy Nachtrieb:

West Seattle High School freshman Addy Nachtrieb competes in the United States Archery Team Trials (USAT) this weekend in Florida. Over three days of competition, May 31st to June 2nd, she will attempt to make the 2020 US Team.

She finished the 2018 season ranked 16th in the nation. She is the highest ranked 15-year-old female in USA Archery. The top three scoring females for the season will earn a position on Team USA. Learn more about her here and follow her social media to cheer her on!