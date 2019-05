With Alex Trebek in the photo above is one of your neighbors – Laura Schulman! Her friend Jen shares the news that Laura will be on “Jeopardy!” tomorrow night (Thursday, May 23, 7:30 pm, channel 4). Though Laura lives in West Seattle, she works in Kitsap County, where the Kitsap Sun interviewed her before her trip to LA for the show back in March. She told the Sun she’s been a lifelong trivia devotee, including pub trivia here in WS.