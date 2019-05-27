VIDEO: Why it’s OK to say ‘Happy Memorial Day,’ explained at Forest Lawn ceremony

Memorial Day can be joyful as well as somber. A local veteran offered that assurance during the traditional remembrance ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery (WSB sponsor) this afternoon. Above, our video includes the 17-minute event in its entirety, including a chaplain’s opening prayer that “peace (will) prevail among nations” and music by young participants – Searely Camarillo-Gonzalez sang the national anthem and “America the Beautiful”:

Scout Whit Linxweiler bugled “Taps”:

American Legion Post 160 commander Keith Hughes observed that this is a day to offer thanks:

And VFW Post 2713 commander Steve Strand said it’s OK to wish people a “Happy Memorial Day” – saying it’s a day “to do all the things you have the right to do and the freedom to do” because of those who sacrificed their lives, including two friends he lost in Iraq a decade-plus ago:

“Love your life, enjoy your life – make the sacrifices of others worth it,” he exhorted.

At the conclusion, after a release of doves and retiring of the colors, words of thanks from Forest Lawn’s K.C. Engle:

And the Duwamish Jazz Band played classics as attendees moved on to the rest of their holiday afternoon.