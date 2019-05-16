VIDEO: T-5, D-1 @ Delridge Neighborhoods District Council

Two video clips from last night’s Delridge Neighborhoods District Council meeting:

TERMINAL 5: The Port of Seattle/Northwest Seaport Alliance reps continue making the rounds to answer community questions about the T-5 modernization project. (For extensive text coverage, see our report on the Southwest District Council appearance two weeks ago.)

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1: The DNDC had planned to hear from two of the remaining four who had announced campaigns for D-1, but only Phil Tavel showed up. Isaiah Willoughby had confirmed about two weeks ago, DNDC chair Mat McBride said, but didn’t show up. With one day left in filing week, he hasn’t filed, so we may be looking at a three-candidate race. The other two, Brendan Kolding and incumbent Lisa Herbold, are booked for the DNDC’s next meeting, 7 pm June 19th, Neighborhood House High Point, 6400 Sylvan Way SW.