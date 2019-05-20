VIDEO: Orville Peck at Easy Street Records

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Masked country crooner Orville Peck and his band played for a packed house Monday night during their in-store performance at Easy Street Records.

Peck, known for his unique leather-fringe mask and throwback sound, played songs from his debut album Pony, released in March on Seattle’s own Sub Pop Records. His local show on Saturday night at Barboza was sold out, which made his free all-ages performance at Easy Street an even stronger draw.

Here are two video clips of the performance:

The crowd spilled out onto the sidewalk next to California Ave., where a little drizzle didn’t spoil the fun:

Upcoming in-store shows are listed on Easy Street’s website, including Justin Townes Earle this Thursday (May 23) and Silversun Pickups on May 31st.