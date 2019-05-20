TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:58 AM: Good morning. One problem so far – a blocking vehicle on S. Dearborn between the NB 99 exit and 1st.

TRAFFIC/ROAD WORK REMINDERS: Here are 3, including changes in the Avalon/35th work zones.

7:09 AM: Another blocking-vehicle report, this one from the scanner – Sylvan Way @ Sylvan Heights Drive (map).

7:45 AM: Crash on NB 99/509 just south of 1st Av S Bridge.

8:17 AM: The Dearborn blockage has cleared.