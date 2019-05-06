TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7 AM: Good morning! No traffic incidents or traffic alerts for our area so far.

Road-work reminders shortly …

7:15 AM: This week’s traffic alerts include: East side of Avalon/Genesee intersection closure extended through today … Other Avalon/35th project updates here, including work starting on 35th between Avalon and Alaska as soon as tomorrow … Crews returning to 35th SW between SW 100th and SW 106th for followup work where sidewalks were built last week … Work preparing for signal installation will close 35th/Dawson Camp Long entrance …