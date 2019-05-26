Traffic alert + what else is up for your West Seattle Sunday

(Bald Eagle @ Alki, photographed by Lynn Hall)

Your holiday weekend continues … first:

EARLY-MORNING TRAFFIC ALERT: The northbound Highway 99 tunnel will be closed to motorized traffic 6-10:30 am for the Cascade Bicycle Club‘s Emerald City Ride.

Now, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MEMORIAL DAY POPPIES: Didn’t get yours on Saturday? American Legion Post 160 and Auxiliary Unit 160 are scheduled to be back outside West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) today, 9 am-3 pm. Donations support local veterans. (4201 SW Morgan)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Yes, even on holiday weekends! 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction, see what’s fresh this week. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

GO THROW: 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield, you’re invited to play with West Seattle Ultimate Family Frisbee. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Second day of the season for West Seattle’s only spraypark, open 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Second of three days that you can swim this preseason weekend at West Seattle’s outdoor saltwater public pool, on the beach at Lincoln Park. Noon-7 pm; see the session-specific schedule here. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: First day of tours this year! The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary invites you to come see the historic lighthouse, 1-4 pm (last group enters at 3:45 pm). Free. (3201 Alki SW)

FINAL ‘OFFICE HOUR’ PERFORMANCE: Today’s matinée is the closing performance for ArtsWest‘s play, 3 pm. Tickets available here. (4711 California SW)

BLUEGRASS JAM: You’re invited to play, sing, and/or listen, starting at 7 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LOOK AHEAD … via our complete calendar.