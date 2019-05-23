Taste of West Seattle, WSTC, music, more for your Thursday

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin. You’ve probably heard its shack-shack-shack call)

The holiday weekend nears! But here’s what’s happening first:

LIBRARYLAB DROP-IN: 4-5:30 pm at Southwest Library. “Self-directed STEM challenges (in) an all-ages program that introduces science, technology, engineering, and math concepts through play, experimentation, and discovery.” (9010 35th SW)

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Tonight’s the night! The West Seattle Helpline‘s annual food/drink fundraiser at The Hall at Fauntleroy is always a hot ticket. If you didn’t get yours in advance, some WILL be available at the door, the Helpline just confirmed. VIP entry 6 pm, general admission 6:30 pm. 21+. (9131 California SW)

COMMUNITY ART JOURNALING: 6 pm class at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). Tickets still available when we checked. (5612 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: Tonight’s WSTC agenda includes a post-session update from local legislators Sen. Joe Nguyen and Rep. Eileen Cody, plus a briefing in the downtown waterfront as it takes shape post-Viaduct. All welcome. 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

WEST SEATTLEITE ON JEOPARDY! As previewed here on Wednesday, you can see West Seattle resident Laura Schulman on “Jeopardy!” tonight. 7 pm, channel 4.

LIVE IN-STORE: Justin Townes Earle has a new album about to be released, and he’s playing Easy Street Records solo at 7 pm, free, all-ages. (California/Alaska)

TUNES AT THE TAVERN: Into the Cold, Lower Heights at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

