Another city-park playground renovation is in the works.

(Seattle Parks photo)

This time, it’s Fairmount Playground‘s south play area. Seattle Parks has opened a survey – take it here – and scheduled a community meeting, where you can “meet the design team and provide input on play equipment.” That’s set for 6:30 pm May 30th in the cafeteria at nearby Fairmount Park Elementary. Read more about the renovation here. (The Fairmount north play area was renovated less than a decade ago.)