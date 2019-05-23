Support local students and get a ‘really cheap date night’ too

Sanislo Elementary‘s annual auction is a little over a week away. Sanislo is a small school that is hoping for wide support to help its students. From PTA president Ebony Lee:

We are asking our local community, West Seattlelites, to PLEASE purchase tickets to our annual auction happening Saturday, June 1st. $40/pp for dinner (catered by Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center), dancing, live entertainment and an excuse to dress up ’80s is PRICELESS & a really cheap date night! ALCOHOL will be available for purchase so the event is 21 yo +. Please help us raise funds to update the school’s VERY OUTDATED library. Sanislo Elementary School is a very diverse “Small school with Big ideas” and Title I (about 60% of the student population is eligible for free/reduce lunch, 10% of whom experience homelessness). Sanislo is located within the Puget Ridge community near South Seattle College. Thank you for the support!

You can get your ticket(s) here.