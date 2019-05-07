SPORTS: Major track meets ahead at Southwest Athletic Complex

Even if you’re not a track-and-field fan, if you live/work/travel through the Westwood area, this might be a helpful heads-up: Meets announcer David Feinberg emailed (thank you!) to say, “In case anybody may want to know, there are two big 2-day track and field meets scheduled for the Southwest Athletic Complex this week and next: Wednesday and Friday, 5/08 and 5/10 … Metro League Championship. Wednesday and Friday, 5/15 and 5/17 … SeaKing District 2 4A and 3A State Qualifier.” Competition is scheduled to start by mid-afternoon on all those dates and continue into the early evening. We’ll have daily reminders in our previews those days, too/