SPORTS: Local teams go winless in softball, soccer postseason games

As noted in our daily highlights, three local high-school teams had Metro League playoff games today at Southwest Athletic Complex:

(WSB photos. Above, Sealth sophomore Leah Golan at bat)

SOFTBALL: Though Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School lost their respective games, both get second chances on Thursday. Sealth fell to Eastside Catholic, 11-1, while WSHS lost to Cleveland, 12-5.

(WSHS senior Calista Januto)

Both teams have 3 pm games Thursday at SWAC, the Wildcats vs. Ingraham, the Seahawks vs. Ballard.

(Sealth junior Jilmer Aquilar-Jeronimo)

SOCCER: The Chief Sealth IHS boys are out of postseason contention after their 4-0 loss to O’Dea tonight.