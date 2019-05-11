West Seattle, Washington

12 Sunday

Speaking of dropoffs: Record set @ Fauntleroy Church’s spring Recycle Roundup

May 11, 2019 6:46 pm
 |   Environment | Fauntleroy | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, 4/28/2019)

Another spring tradition for unburdening yourself of unwanted-but-reusable items: Fauntleroy Church‘s Recycle Roundup. The most recent one happened two weeks ago; Judy Pickens reports today that participants were part of a record:

The spring recycle roundup at Fauntleroy Church is always a busy one as people clean house or prepare to move. The April 28 roundup at Fauntleroy Church proved to be especially so as a record 540 vehicles came through to leave the crew from 1 Green Planet the biggest haul of recyclables yet with – 16.54 tons. Total weight going back to the resource stream since the roundups began in 2010 is 248.7 tons. The fall roundup is set for Sunday, Sept. 22.

