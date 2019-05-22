Senior Center of West Seattle shows off levy-funded improvements

It’s the West Seattle Junction eatery whose name you won’t see on a sign. Margie’s Café is upstairs at the Senior Center of West Seattle and recently got some renovations.

Even if you’ve never been there, you helped pay for it, thanks to the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy, approved by voters two years ago. It’s a countywide levy, and King County Executive Dow Constantine is visiting some of the 38 senior centers/organizations benefiting from it.

SCWS executive director Lyle Evans showed the West Seattle-residing executive around this morning. His center received a $84,000 grant from the levy, which was used not only for café improvements, but also for necessities including bookkeeping and a website upgrade.

The café improvements, by the way, included a new ice machine and larger sandwich-making counter. And the café is open to the public – find out more about it (including hours and menus) here.