Of the many options you have in West Seattle this weekend, this is one of the earliest, so we’re publishing a reminder today! Saturday morning, 8 am-11 am, the West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club offers kids/youth up to 14 years old the chance to try catching trout stocked in a temporary “pond” set up on the dock at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW). They provide the gear – and about 250 fish, which arrive tomorrow afternoon – all free, an annual tradition.